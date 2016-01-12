HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie ninth in final poll

The Bowie High School volleyball team placed ninth in the final Texas Girls Coaches Association Conference 3A poll.

The Lady Rabbits finished with a record of 29-14, and reached the regional semifinals for the first time ever under head coach Jeanie Stark.

Bowie will graduate six seniors from this year’s team, including Midwestern State University pledge Addy Cook as well as Mackenzie Tole, Carcyn Robertson, Karlyn Dean, Taylor Thompson and Henslee Ogle.

All state champions finished first in the respective conferences.

Goliad was No. 1 with Peaster second. District 3A-8 rivals Boyd and Holliday finished in a tie for 17th.

Other regional teams of note ranked were: Callisburg, Shallowater, Ponder, Littlefield, Amarillo Highland Park, Wall, Comanche and Colorado City.

Tioga finishes the year as the No. 1 team in 1A, with Bronte second.

Dodd City, Trinidad, Avalon, Graford, Knox City and Harrold also were among the schools either ranked or given consideration.

In Conference 2A, Iola was No. 1 and Archer City second. Windthorst, Lindsay, Chico, Post, Hawley, Wolfe City and Bells also were ranked. Poolville received consideration. Read more in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

Texas Girls Coaches Association. (Logo provided by the TGCA, used with permission)