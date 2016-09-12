HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND: Friday, Dec. 9 tournament scores

BOYS

Decatur Tournament

Bowie 40, Azle 35

Odessa Permian 40, Bowie 28

Record: Bowie, 6-5

Mesquite Pit Tournament

Bellevue 61, Bethesda Christian 59

Record: Bellevue, 5-7

Nocona 69, Eula 65 (overtime)

Nocona 60, Springtown 44

Record: Nocona, 7-4

Vernon Tournament

Gold-Burg 47, Chillicothe 29

Record: Gold-Burg, 6-3

Chico Tournament

Saint Jo 55, Wichita HEAT 44

Record: Saint Jo, 4-4

Forestburg 65, Bridgeport JV 40

Record: Forestburg, 3-5

Mineral Wells Community Christian Tournament

Azle Christian 42, Prairie Valley 33

Prairie Valley 65, CCA McKinney 33

Record: Prairie Valley, 6-5

GIRLS

Era Tournament

Nocona 46, Era 40

Record: Nocona, 9-3

Mesquite Pit Tournament

Huckabay 67, Bellevue 36

Record: Bellevue, 11-7

Vernon Tournament

Gold-Burg 67, Chillicothe 35

Gold-Burg 54, Quanah JV 41

Record: Gold-Burg, 5-6

Chico Tournament

Saint Jo 38, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 23

Record: Saint Jo, 6-4

Chico 45, Forestburg 38

Record: Forestburg, 5-3

Mineral Wells Community Christian Tournament

Prairie Valley 34, Mineral Wells Community Christian 6

Azle Christian 42, Prairie Valley 22

Record: Prairie Valley, 4-8

Daniel Mosley, Dayton Shook and Taylor Pigg play defense during Friday’s Decatur Tournament game between Bowie and Odessa Permian. The Jackrabbit lost this low-scoring contest 40-28. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)