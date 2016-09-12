HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND: Friday, Dec. 9 tournament scores

BOYS
Decatur Tournament
Bowie 40, Azle 35
Odessa Permian 40, Bowie 28
Record: Bowie, 6-5
Mesquite Pit Tournament
Bellevue 61, Bethesda Christian 59
Record: Bellevue, 5-7
Nocona 69, Eula 65 (overtime)
Nocona 60, Springtown 44
Record: Nocona, 7-4
Vernon Tournament
Gold-Burg 47, Chillicothe 29
Record: Gold-Burg, 6-3
Chico Tournament
Saint Jo 55, Wichita HEAT 44
Record: Saint Jo, 4-4
Forestburg 65, Bridgeport JV 40
Record: Forestburg, 3-5
Mineral Wells Community Christian Tournament
Azle Christian 42, Prairie Valley 33
Prairie Valley 65, CCA McKinney 33
Record: Prairie Valley, 6-5
GIRLS
Era Tournament
Nocona 46, Era 40
Record: Nocona, 9-3
Mesquite Pit Tournament
Huckabay 67, Bellevue 36
Record: Bellevue, 11-7
Vernon Tournament
Gold-Burg 67, Chillicothe 35
Gold-Burg 54, Quanah JV 41
Record: Gold-Burg, 5-6
Chico Tournament
Saint Jo 38, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 23
Record: Saint Jo, 6-4
Chico 45, Forestburg 38
Record: Forestburg, 5-3
Mineral Wells Community Christian Tournament
Prairie Valley 34, Mineral Wells Community Christian 6
Azle Christian 42, Prairie Valley 22
Record: Prairie Valley, 4-8
Daniel Mosley, Dayton Shook and Taylor Pigg play defense during Friday’s Decatur Tournament game between Bowie and Odessa Permian. The Jackrabbit lost this low-scoring contest 40-28. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
