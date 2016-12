HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND: Friday’s tournament scores

Bowie Tournament

BOYS

Bowie 97, Callisburg 53

Bowie 55, Bridgeport 51

Record: Bowie, 6-1

Bowie plays Petrolia in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

H.D. Howard Classic

At Lipan

Bowie 49, Baird 41

Record: Bowie, 8-1

Bowie plays Keene at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Other tournament results

At Valley View Tournament

Girls

Nocona 66, Callisburg 49

Nocona 60, Dallas Hockaday 39

Record: Nocona, 7-1

At Jacksboro Invitational

Boys

Nocona 63, Windthorst 41

Electra 55, Nocona 42

Record: Nocona, 3-3

At Red River Shootout

Saint Jo

Christ Academy 44, Saint Jo girls 22

Christ Academy 49, Saint Jo boys 46

Records: Saint Jo girls, 4-3; Saint Jo boys, 3-2

Gold-Burg girls 52, Wichita Christian 24

Wichita Christian 51, Gold-Burg 35

Records: Gold-Burg girls, 2-6; Gold-Burg boys, 3-3

At Perrin-Whitt Tournament

Perrin

Bryson 44, Prairie Valley girls 27

Chico 47, Prairie Valley boys 40

Records: Prairie Valley girls, 2-6; Prairie Valley boys, 3-4

Forestburg girls 63, Mineral Wells Community Christian 27

Forestburg boys 61, Bryson 25

Records: Forestburg girls, 5-0; Forestburg boys, 2-3

At Clay County Tournament

Henrietta and Petrolia

Bellevue girls 47, Olney 40

Bellevue girls 37, Henrietta 33

Record: Bellevue girls, 9-4

Note: Bellevue boys play Wichita Falls Hirschi at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Showcase at Kay Yeager Coliseum in WF.

