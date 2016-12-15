LOCAL: Bowie booster Club meets Dec. 19

The Bowie Athletic Booster Club will have a meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the high school commons.

The meeting will feature coaches’ reports, basketball tournament updates and possible resolution on helping purchase a new batting cage.

For information, call booster club president Keith Weber at 1-940-366-3672.

Get involved, and help make decisions that benefit student-athletes at Bowie High School and Bowie Junior High.

Bowie Jackrabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District, used with permission)