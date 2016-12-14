Police issues leading off Saint Jo City Council agenda

The Saint Jo City Council will convene at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14, with policing issues front and center on the agenda.

Note, the meeting has been moved from city hall to the Saint Jo Civic Center on the square.

During a special called council meeting on Nov. 21, Saint Jo alderpersons denied a request from police officer Lindsey Montgomery asking for light duty during her pregnancy.

Montgomery had filed a grievance with the City of Saint Jo over the matter, and there’s still the possibility of legal action.

Officer Michael Montgomery, Lindsey’s husband, has been placed on the agenda to accept his letter of resignation.

An executive session is scheduled concerning Lindsey Montgomery, with possible action by the council.

Read the full story in the mid-week News and watch for a meeting follow-up in the weekend edition.