Saint Jo Police Department losing two officers

The Saint Jo Police Department will be short-staffed soon, and that was the main topic during Wednesday night’s council meeting.

The meeting took place at a new venue, the Saint Jo Civic Center, giving people plenty of room to hear about what’s taking place with the police department.

An executive session lasted 38 minutes concerning Lindsey Montgomery’s employment. When the group returned to open session, the council accepted Montgomery’s resignation.

Montgomery has filed a grievance against the city when it denied her a light-duty position during her current pregnancy.

The city will execute a separation agreement between Lindsey Montgomery and the City of Saint Jo.

In addition to Lindsey Montgomery’s resignation, the board also accepted a letter of resignation from Michael Montgomery, Lindsey’s husband.

