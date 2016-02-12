Weather forecast prompts Christmas event changes

All three cities in Montague County have either cancelled or postponed their Dec. 3 Christmas events due to forecasted bad weather.

Bowie’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival has been moved to 7 p.m. Dec. 8. This applies to all activities except Santa’s House, which was set for 4 to 6 p.m. at 219 N. Smythe and will continue was scheduled providing free photos with Santa.

Nocona Chamber of Commerce’s “Hometown Christmas” has been postponed until Dec. 11. The Fireman’s Fish Fry will start at noon followed by music, vendors, pics with Santa then parade at 2 and ending with drawing for bicycles, raffle for $200 Visa card and announcing winner of yard decorating contest.

The Cowboy Campfire Christmas at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum also has been moved to Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Saint Jo’s Santa on The Square will continue with all its activities except the parade which was cancelled. Santa, Century Club hot chocolate and cookies, and Saint Jo Chamber free beans & ham and cornbread will be located in the Saint Jo Civic Center. They will start serving beans at 5:30 with other activities following.

The Bowie News will provide details as they become available with event schedules.