SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Dec. 28

SCHEDULE

High School Sports

Dec. 22

Basketball

11 a.m., Gold-Burg at Gordon, boys’ game

Dec. 27

Basketball

5 p.m., Christ Academy at Saint Jo, jv girls, varsity girls, varsity boys

Bowie at Hallsville Tournament, varsity girls

Bellevue and Nocona at Windthorst Tournament, varsity boys

Dec. 28

Basketball

Bowie at Whataburger Tournament, Chisholm Trail High School, varsity boys

Bowie at Hallsville Tournament, varsity girls

Gold-Burg at Bryson Tournament, varsity girls

Bellevue and Nocona at Windthorst Tournament, varsity boys

Saint Jo at Graford Tournament, varsity girls, varsity boys

Nocona at NCTC Tournament, varsity girls

Magye Fenoglio and the Nocona High School girls’ basketball team will compete in the NCTC Holiday Classic next week in Gainesville, one of many tournaments scheduled next week. (Courtesy photo by William Verdugo)