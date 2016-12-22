SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Dec. 28

SCHEDULE
High School Sports
Dec. 22
Basketball
11 a.m., Gold-Burg at Gordon, boys’ game
Dec. 27
Basketball
5 p.m., Christ Academy at Saint Jo, jv girls, varsity girls, varsity boys
Bowie at Hallsville Tournament, varsity girls
Bellevue and Nocona at Windthorst Tournament, varsity boys
Dec. 28
Basketball
Bowie at Whataburger Tournament, Chisholm Trail High School, varsity boys
Bowie at Hallsville Tournament, varsity girls
Gold-Burg at Bryson Tournament, varsity girls
Bellevue and Nocona at Windthorst Tournament, varsity boys
Saint Jo at Graford Tournament, varsity girls, varsity boys
Nocona at NCTC Tournament, varsity girls
Magye Fenoglio and the Nocona High School girls’ basketball team will compete in the NCTC Holiday Classic next week in Gainesville, one of many tournaments scheduled next week. (Courtesy photo by William Verdugo)
