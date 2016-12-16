Willard Ray “Buddy” Allen
September 23, 1957 – December 9, 2016
RINGGOLD – Willard Ray “Buddy” Allen, 59, died
Dec. 9, 2016 in Ringgold, TX.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Ringgold
Cemetery with the minister Jerry Galloway officiating.
Burial followed.
Allen was born on Sept. 23, 1957 to fathers Bobby
Allen and Darrell “Wig” Fuller and mother Mary
Howell. He was a construction worker.
He is preceded in death by his fathers.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Fuller, Ringgold;
sons, Rusty Allen, Terral, OK and Leland Allen,
Ringling, OK; daughter, Lindsey Roberts, Ryan, OK;
sisters, Connie Fuller and Brandy Hamilton both
of Ringgold; brothers, Darrell Fuller, Ringgold, Joe
Fuller, Ryan, OK and Bobby Allen, Graham; and seven
grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ringgold Cemetery
Association, c/o Larry Fenoglio, 375 Fite Rd., Ringgold,
TX 76261.
