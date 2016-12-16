Willard Ray “Buddy” Allen

September 23, 1957 – December 9, 2016

RINGGOLD – Willard Ray “Buddy” Allen, 59, died

Dec. 9, 2016 in Ringgold, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Ringgold

Cemetery with the minister Jerry Galloway officiating.

Burial followed.

Allen was born on Sept. 23, 1957 to fathers Bobby

Allen and Darrell “Wig” Fuller and mother Mary

Howell. He was a construction worker.

He is preceded in death by his fathers.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Fuller, Ringgold;

sons, Rusty Allen, Terral, OK and Leland Allen,

Ringling, OK; daughter, Lindsey Roberts, Ryan, OK;

sisters, Connie Fuller and Brandy Hamilton both

of Ringgold; brothers, Darrell Fuller, Ringgold, Joe

Fuller, Ryan, OK and Bobby Allen, Graham; and seven

grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Ringgold Cemetery

Association, c/o Larry Fenoglio, 375 Fite Rd., Ringgold,

TX 76261.