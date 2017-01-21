By DANI BLACKBURN

There’s a new club taking flight in Montague County as the Nocona Thunder Remote Control Flying Club takes off.

The club welcomes all aviation enthusiasts who enjoy flying remote control aircraft. It will include helicopters and drones, and eventually remote control automobiles.

“That’s the great thing about flying in this day and age; drones are really popular so that has added a whole new component to aviation,” explained Rick Bridges, founder of the Nocona Flying Club. The new organization is the creation of Bridges and Tracy Cornwell who have been involved in remote control flying for many years. Bridges said he got his start flying when he was stationed overseas in Germany. He also was a member of the flying club in Wichita Falls for many years until he and Cornwell moved to the Nocona area.

