ATV-truck crash kills teen, two injured

A crash between a pickup and an all-terrain vehicle took the life of a 16-year-old Rowlett girl on U.S. Highway 82 west of Nocona Saturday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at 12:45 p.m. near Airport Road and U.S. 82, one mile west of Nocona.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Dan Buesing said the girl was killed when the Polaris ATV she was riding in was struck from behind by a Ford pickup driven by Charles Beakley, Collinsville.

The three young girls riding on the ATV were transported by ambulance to Nocona General Hospital with serious injuries. One was pronounced dead and the other two were airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

The pickup driver was uninjured.

Buesing said both vehicles were on the highway when the crash occurred. The DPS is investigating and there are no details available on the medical condition of the injured girls as of Tuesday.