BASKETBALL: What’s on and what’s off tonight

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

 

ON

Bowie vs. Holliday, boys and girls

Records: Bowie boys, 10-10, 2-0; Bowie girls, 20-1, 4-0

 

OFF

Jacksboro at Nocona, rescheduled to Saturday, with girls’ varsity at noon and boys’ varsity at 1:30 p.m.

Midway at Gold-Burg, rescheduled to Monday, with girls’ varsity at 5 p.m. followed by boys’ varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Bellevue at Prairie Valley, rescheduled to Monday, with girls’ varsity at 6 p.m. followed by boys’ varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Forestburg at Saint Jo, no rescheduling date announced yet. Stay tuned to The Bowie News in print or online.

 

Cancelled. (Metro graphic) 

