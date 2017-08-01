Commissioners to meet on Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 for the first regular session of 2017 with an assort of topics up for discussion.

The personnel handbook will be amended with a computer policy.

Members of the Montague County Historical Commissioners will be appointed to a new two-year term.

A pair of road crossings will be examined: Targa Midstream Services seeks a crossing on Neels Road in precinct three and James and Cecely Thompson seek a crossing on Silver Lakes Drive in precinct two.

The remaining topics include: Replat to a pair of lots in Silver Lakes Ranch phase eight; disposal of inventory for salvage and remove items from the inventory; consider applying for credit with Vulcan Materials Company; approve bond for Mark Murphey, precinct three commissioner and Clay Riddle, county attorney; monthly veteran’s service office report and monthly bills, reports and minutes.