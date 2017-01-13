Cynthia Ann (Vogel) Voth

September 7, 1972 – January 6, 2017

MUENSTER — Cynthia Ann (Vogel) Voth, 44, died Jan. 6, 2017 in Muenster, TX.

A rosary and vigil was at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Scott Funeral Home in Muenster.

A mass was at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Scared Heart Catholic Church with Father Ken Robinson officiating.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1972 in Parma, OH to Richard and Barbara Ann (Szoly) Vogel. Voth became a radiologist and studied at North Central Texas College.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann (Szoly) Vogel.

She is survived by her son, Joshua Voth, Oak Ridge; father, Richard Vogel; sister, Victoria McLeaster, Callisburg; and brothers, Ray Vogel and Russ Vogel.