Nocona area emergency responders went to a two-vehicle accident on Oak Shores Road Monday about 3:30 p.m. .
According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford driven by Macie Thomas, Nocona was traveling northbound on Oak Shores, while a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Anna Campbell, Nocona was southbound.
The Ford reportedly failed to give half of the right-of-way and the vehicles struck “basically head-on” states the DPS.
Thomas was airlifted by helicopter to United Regional Health System in Wichita Falls. Campbell was transported to Nocona General Hospital along with her passenger, a minor.
There also was a three-month-old in the Ford who was transported to Nocona General to be checked out.
As of Tuesday at noon, there were no updates on their medical condition.
Four taken to hospital following head-on wreck
