Four taken to hospital following head-on wreck

Nocona area emergency responders went to a two-vehicle accident on Oak Shores Road Monday about 3:30 p.m. .

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford driven by Macie Thomas, Nocona was traveling northbound on Oak Shores, while a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Anna Campbell, Nocona was southbound.

The Ford reportedly failed to give half of the right-of-way and the vehicles struck “basically head-on” states the DPS.

Thomas was airlifted by helicopter to United Regional Health System in Wichita Falls. Campbell was transported to Nocona General Hospital along with her passenger, a minor.

There also was a three-month-old in the Ford who was transported to Nocona General to be checked out.

As of Tuesday at noon, there were no updates on their medical condition.