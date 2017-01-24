Gene Ray Patterson

February 15, 1929 – January 20, 2017

BELLEVUE – Gene Ray Patterson, 87, passed away Jan. 20, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 22 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Bellevue Church of Christ. Burial followed at Bellevue Cemetery.

Gene was born Feb. 15, 1929 in Big Springs to John and Edna (Cole) Patterson. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1945.

Gene married Reba Dean on Dec. 10,1949 in Wichita Falls. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Gene was a rancher and hauled livestock before retiring in 1995.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Patterson.

Gene is survived by his wife, Reba Patterson, Bellevue; daughter, Teresa Davis and husband Keith, Bellevue; grandchildren, Laura Mactavish and husband James, and Blake Davis and wife Kassie, all of Bellevue; great grandchildren, Carter Davis, Emma Davis, Olivia Mactavish and Ian Mactavish; and brother, Harold Patterson, Waco.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bellevue Ex-Students Association c/o Kathy Gregory at 601 W. Wichita Street, Henrietta, TX 76365, or the Bellevue Cemetery Association c/o Rose Rhone at P.O. Box 185 Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

