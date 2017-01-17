HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores from Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
District 3A-8
Bowie 77, Boyd 29
Record: Bowie, 14-10, 6-0
Nocona 68, Paradise 46
Record: Nocona, 16-8, 4-2
District 1A-21
Forestburg 51, Bellevue 42
Records: Forestburg, 10-6, 5-0; Bellevue, 8-15, 3-2
Prairie Valley 64, Gold-Burg 61
Records: Prairie Valley, 10-9, 1-4; Gold-Burg, 6-17, 0-6
Slidell 64, Saint Jo 46
Records: Slidell, 16-8, 5-0; Saint Jo, 7-10, 1-4
Forestburg’s Caleb Gosnell (15) puts up a shot under heavy defensive pressure from Bellevue, including Michael Hanson (41). The Longhorns recorded a 51-42 victory to stay perfect in District 1A-21. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
