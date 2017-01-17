HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores from Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

District 3A-8

Bowie 77, Boyd 29

Record: Bowie, 14-10, 6-0

Nocona 68, Paradise 46

Record: Nocona, 16-8, 4-2

District 1A-21

Forestburg 51, Bellevue 42

Records: Forestburg, 10-6, 5-0; Bellevue, 8-15, 3-2

Prairie Valley 64, Gold-Burg 61

Records: Prairie Valley, 10-9, 1-4; Gold-Burg, 6-17, 0-6

Slidell 64, Saint Jo 46

Records: Slidell, 16-8, 5-0; Saint Jo, 7-10, 1-4

Forestburg’s Caleb Gosnell (15) puts up a shot under heavy defensive pressure from Bellevue, including Michael Hanson (41). The Longhorns recorded a 51-42 victory to stay perfect in District 1A-21. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)