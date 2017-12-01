HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cantwell’s happy return

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie High School guard Kamryn Cantwell returned to the scene of an injury in Tuesday night’s District 3A-8 game versus Jacksboro.

For some athletes, the simple act of returning to where bad fortune hit can be too much of a hurdle to clear.

But, that wasn’t the case for Cantwell as she scored a game-high 23 points, including Bowie’s only 3-pointer and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line as the Lady Rabbits topped the up-and-coming Tigerettes 42-33.

“The game at Jacksboro was a game I had thought about for a while,” Cantwell said. “I knew going back there and playing in that gym would be tough, and it was. The whole game was intense.”

Cantwell suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury last year, and that led to months upon months of rehabilitation.

“I got comfortable in the second quarter,” Cantwell said. “Once I got over the mental side of it, things started falling into place. We knew Jacksboro was going to come out ready to go early.”

Cantwell said it was Bowie’s defense that proved to be the difference, and that the Lady Rabbits were effective with their deliberate, halfcourt offense – especially in the third quarter when the girls outscored Jacksboro 11-4 for a 29-20 advantage. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Jan. 7 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell slips through the lane for two of her game-high 23 points as the Lady Rabbits defeated Jacksboro on Jan. 3 in District 3A-8 action. Cantwell made 10-of-13 free throws as part of her performance. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)