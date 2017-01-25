HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defense never rests for Ogle

01/25/2017 SPORTS 0

Bowie’s Henslee Ogle plays defense in a full-court press setting during the fourth quarter of this District 3A-8 game between the Lady Rabbits and Holliday from Jan. 6. Bowie prevailed 50-28. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes