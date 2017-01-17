HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ scores from Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 3A-8
Bowie 74, Boyd 35
Record: Bowie, 24-1, 8-0
Paradise 64, Nocona 33
Record: Nocona, 15-11, 3-5
District 1A-21
Forestburg 46, Bellevue 44
Records: Forestburg, 10-5, 5-2; Bellevue, 16-9, 5-2
Gold-Burg 46, Prairie Valley 39
Records: Gold-Burg, 8-17, 1-6; Prairie Valley, 7-13, 1-6
Slidell 59, Saint Jo 15
Records: Slidell, 19-3, 7-0; Saint Jo, 10-11, 2-5
Forestburg’s MaKayla Mason dribbles toward the post while guarded by Bellevue’s FreeDom Morris during Tuesday’s District 1A-21 game at Forestburg. The Lady Horns prevailed by two, 46-44. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
