HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ scores from Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 3A-8

Bowie 74, Boyd 35

Record: Bowie, 24-1, 8-0

Paradise 64, Nocona 33

Record: Nocona, 15-11, 3-5

District 1A-21

Forestburg 46, Bellevue 44

Records: Forestburg, 10-5, 5-2; Bellevue, 16-9, 5-2

Gold-Burg 46, Prairie Valley 39

Records: Gold-Burg, 8-17, 1-6; Prairie Valley, 7-13, 1-6

Slidell 59, Saint Jo 15

Records: Slidell, 19-3, 7-0; Saint Jo, 10-11, 2-5

Forestburg’s MaKayla Mason dribbles toward the post while guarded by Bellevue’s FreeDom Morris during Tuesday’s District 1A-21 game at Forestburg. The Lady Horns prevailed by two, 46-44. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)