HOMECOMING: Hanson, Corwin take crowns in Bellevue

Michael Hanson (left) and Ally Corwin were named the Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen, respectively, during a special ceremony on Friday night during Bellevue’s basketball games versus Midway. (Courtesy photo by Brandy Ford)
