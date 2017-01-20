HOMECOMING: Hanson, Corwin take crowns in Bellevue

Michael Hanson (left) and Ally Corwin were named the Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen, respectively, during a special ceremony on Friday night during Bellevue’s basketball games versus Midway. (Courtesy photo by Brandy Ford) 

