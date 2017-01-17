Larry Fred Boyd

January 21, 1949 – January 14, 2017

BOWIE – Larry Fred Boyd, 67, passed away Jan. 14, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Larry was born Jan. 21, 1949 in Wichita Falls to Fred and Retha (Laceman) Boyd. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1967 and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Larry married Marylyn Cumpsten in 1971.

After serving in the Army he moved to Colorado and worked as a plumber for several years. Later, he moved back to Bowie and worked for his brother at Tim Boyd Plumbing Company and there he married Sue Davis in February 2000. Larry loved playing pool and tinkering with old cars. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Retha Boyd; wife, Sandra Sue Boyd and brother, Lynn Boyd.

Larry is survived by his children, Lori Boyd, Windsor, CO, Jim Boyd, Bowie, Jason Boyd and wife Kaila, Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Raena Boyd and Leah Boyd; brothers, Danny Boyd and wife Jolene, and Tim Boyd and wife Shirley all of Bowie; sister, Margie McCandless and husband Rick, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication