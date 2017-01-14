Main Street readies annual appreciation dinner

Main Street Bowie will present its community appreciation dinner at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the City of Bowie Community Room.

This annual event allows Main Street Bowie the opportunity to say thank you to all its volunteers, sponsors, and downtown businesses.

Officers and directors for 2017 will be presented and everyone will be able to sign up for the different Main Street committees, which are: Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival Committee, Design Committee, Economic Restructuring Committee, Organization Committee and the Christmas Promotions Committee.

Highlights of the night will include Main Street’s Spirit Awards and the Downtown Business of the Year Award.

Dinner will be served and while there is no fee, reservations are required. Please RSVP at Main Street Bowie, 872-6246 or sskiles@cityofbowietx.com by noon on Jan. 20.