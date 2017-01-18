New A-F rating system contains ‘a lot of flaws’

By BARBARA GREEN

It was a long night for Bowie School Trustees Monday as they evaluated the superintendent and learned more about the pending A-F Rating System.

The board spent about two hours evaluating Superintendent Steven Monkres.

After returning to open session, the board voted to extended his present contract one more year through Aug. 31, 2020. Monkres is in his sixth full year as superintendent.

Micki Wesley of the Region 9 Education Service Center discussed the new accountability rating system and the recent preliminary report. Wesley also is a member of the Accountability Technical Advisory Committee ,which studies the methods and makes recommendations to the policy commission and in turn the commissioner of education.

In that report, BISD’s ratings were all over including every letter except an A.

Wesley said the system has been “quite the hot topic” as she has visited several area districts, and she agrees there are “a lot of flaws” to work out.

