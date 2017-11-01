Public invited to enjoy judging competition

More than 300 youngsters from across Montague County will compete for the grand champion blue ribbon in the 2017 Montague County Youth Fair that runs Jan. 12-14 in the Nocona Agriculture Center.

Show organizers report 316 students from all the county schools will participate with 1,157 different entries from livestock to home economics and shop projects.

The judging opens at 9 a.m. Thursday with the poultry show’s 76 registered entries.

Farm shop projects will be judged at 10 a.m. at the Nocona Community Center, east of the barn. There are 75 entries from 66 students.

Read the full story and get the schedule in the mid-week News.