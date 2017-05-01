TxDOT prepares for possible winter weather

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT : Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties – With the potential for freezing precipitation tonight the Texas Department of transportation spent yesterday and today pretreating the bridges and overpasses with an anti-icing agent. TxDOT is using brine as the pretreatment.

Snow plows and spreader boxes were already installed on all 83 of the dump trucks in our fleet. These steps will shave time off our response if frozen precipitation falls.

TxDOT takes care of the Interstates, US highways, State highways, and FM roads. We will be servicing nearly 6,500 lane miles in nine counties.

If winter weather does hit Texoma, Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

-Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control. Drive with your headlights day or night.

-Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

-Watch carefully for personnel and equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.

-Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

-Carry extra warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded.

-If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction you want to go until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.