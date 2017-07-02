BEDC board meets on Feb. 8

The Bowie Business Park is under construction by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in the board room at 201 A. Walnut Street.
The board will receive updates on construction of the Bowie Business Park along with the monthly pay requests from Wilson Contracting, D&S Engineering and Adams Engineering.
If necessary, the board may convene into executive session to discuss real property and economic development negotiations.

