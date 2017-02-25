BISD board extends all administrator contracts

By BARBARA GREEN

All administrators for the Bowie Independent School District had their contracts extended one year following a lengthy executive session Thursday morning.

The board moved its meeting to a 7 a.m. start Thursday to accommodate those traveling to the playoff games.

Trustees met with all four campus principals during a 2 1/2 hour executive session. Other administration contracts extended included: Curriculum director, chief financial officer, technology director, support services department head, PEIMS coordinator and District Alternative Education Program campus principal.

