BISD board extends all administrator contracts

02/25/2017 SCHOOL NEWS 0

By BARBARA GREEN
All administrators for the Bowie Independent School District had their contracts extended one year following a lengthy executive session Thursday morning.
The board moved its meeting to a 7 a.m. start Thursday to accommodate those traveling to the playoff games.
Trustees met with all four campus principals during a 2 1/2 hour executive session. Other administration contracts extended included: Curriculum director, chief financial officer, technology director, support services department head, PEIMS coordinator and District Alternative Education Program campus principal.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

