Bowie businesswoman borrows prom dress idea and runs with it

By DANI BLACKBURN

Prom can be one of the biggest moments in high school, but it can also be one of the most expensive. A Bowie business owner is hoping to help local girls save by providing free dresses through the first annual prom dress drive.

Mandy Anderson, owner of Circle Up Clothing Co., welcomes girls from all schools who are in need of a prom dress or just want to find a dress they love for their special event. Girls can browse dresses and try them on at Anderson’s store.

The idea came to Anderson from a boutique in her hometown of Mount Vernon that has had great success in its annual prom dress drive.

Read the full story and how you can donate or participate in the weekend News.