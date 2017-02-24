Bowie High sends its playoff teams off in style with pep rally

A pep rally took place on Thursday afternoon to cheer on both the boys and girls basketball teams as they travel to their respective playoff games in Cisco and Midland. Follow bowienewsonline.com for updates and the News Facebook page.

 

Keck Jones and Daniel Mosley have some fun after the pep rally shooting for hoop. (Photos by Dani Blackburn)

