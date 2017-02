Bowie’s Kason Spikes (20) looks for a teammate to pass to during Tuesday’s Conference 3A-Region I bi-district game at Azle High School. Spikes scored four points, dished off three assists and had two steals as the Jackrabbits defeated Tolar 63-51. Bowie advanced to the 3A-I area game versus Brady. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)