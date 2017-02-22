Hazel L. Cleveland

June 25, 1919 – February 19, 2017

BOWIE – Hazel L. Cleveland, 97, passed away Feb. 19, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Hazel was born June 25, 1919 in Bowie to Marion and Minnie (Williams) Brown. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1937 and then attended Draughon Business School. Hazel worked for the Montague County Clerk’s office.

She married Harbin Cleveland from Sunset in 1945. In 1967, she went to work for First National Bank of Bowie as a loan officer and retired in 1985. Hazel enjoyed baking and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Minnie Brown; husband, Harbin Cleveland; brothers, Leon Brown and Delbert Brown; son, Pat Cleveland; and granddaughter, Chelsea Cleveland.

Hazel is survived by her daughters, Betty Beckmann and husband Kevin, St. Louis, MO, and Judy Tschann and husband Ronald, Bowie; son, Mike Cleveland and girlfriend Sheryl Webb, Bowie; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paid publication