HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: A view to a steal

02/10/2017 SPORTS 0

Bridgeport’s Emily Vidal loses (4) control of the ball during Friday’s District 4A-9 seeding game at Bowie High School. Krum’s Reese Robinson (11) eventually stole the ball. The Sissies defeated the Lady Bobcats 48-45.

