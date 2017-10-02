HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Keeping it in play

02/10/2017

Bowie’s Dayton Shook (42) keeps the ball in bounds during Friday’s District 3A-8 game at Boyd. Shook scored five points, pulled down seven rebounds and had two steals in the Jackrabbits’ 69-44 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

