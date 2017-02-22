HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Playoff scoreboard for Feb. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Playoff Scoreboard

GIRLS

Conference 3A-Region I

Quarterfinal

Bowie 54, Colorado City 43

Record: Bowie, 33-1

BOYS

Conference 3A-Region I

Bi-District

Bowie 63, Tolar 51

Record: Bowie, 23-10

Nocona 57, Cisco 43

Record: Nocona, 24-9

Conference 1A-Region III

Bi-District

Bellevue 62, Tioga 44

Record: Bellevue, 16-16

Dodd City 67, Forestburg 40

Record: Forestburg, 14-10

Gary Mosley (22) faces tough defensive pressure from Tolar during Tuesday’s Conference 3A-Region I bi-district game at Azle. Mosley tossed in 10 points and had eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits in the 63-51 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)