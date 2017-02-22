HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Playoff scoreboard for Feb. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Playoff Scoreboard
GIRLS
Conference 3A-Region I
Quarterfinal
Bowie 54, Colorado City 43
Record: Bowie, 33-1
BOYS
Conference 3A-Region I
Bi-District
Bowie 63, Tolar 51
Record: Bowie, 23-10
Nocona 57, Cisco 43
Record: Nocona, 24-9
Conference 1A-Region III
Bi-District
Bellevue 62, Tioga 44
Record: Bellevue, 16-16
Dodd City 67, Forestburg 40
Record: Forestburg, 14-10
Gary Mosley (22) faces tough defensive pressure from Tolar during Tuesday’s Conference 3A-Region I bi-district game at Azle. Mosley tossed in 10 points and had eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits in the 63-51 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Leave a Reply