HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Time to pump some iron

By ERIC VICCARO

More than 130 powerlifters are expected to descend on Bowie High School this Saturday for the Division 3 Region 6 meet.

The first bar will be loaded at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, roughly 10 minutes after Bowie senior powerlifter Kylie Robinson sings the national anthem.

Co-head powerlifting coach Monte Sewell likes the Lady Rabbits’ chances.

“We will be going for the team title,” Sewell said. “I think we have a pretty good shot at it. I think it will be City View, Leonard and Bowie. It depends on how well we complete on that day.”

Quentin Berend, Bowie’s other co-head coach, agrees.

“We have a shot to win regionals,” Berend said. “I think we can score 30-35 points.”

Robinson and fellow senior Carcyn Robertson will lead Bowie into the meet. Robinson’s best total all season has been 740 pounds in the 123-pound class, while Robertson has maxed out at 730 at 132.

Bowie’s Carrington Davis will be one of many powerlifters vying for spots at the state powerlifting meet set for March 18 in Waco. Davis qualified for state last year in the 165-pound weight class. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)