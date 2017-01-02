May 15, 1950 – January 29, 2017

BOWIE – James “Eddy” Thompson, 66, passed away Jan. 29, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Elmwood Cemetery.

Eddy was born May 15, 1950 in Bowie to James and Ollie (Pigg) Thompson. He attended Bowie High School. Eddy worked in construction and later worked as an independent pumper in the oilfield.

He married Linda Glasgow on Aug. 13,1980 in Bowie. Eddy loved family get-togethers, cooking out, card games, and traveling to Las Vegas and Shreveport.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ollie Thompson; and sister, Mary Chandler.

Eddy is survived by his wife, Linda Thompson, Bowie; children, Melissa Gerlach and husband Chad, Bowie, Cindy Minor and husband Todd, Montague, James Thompson and wife Gaytha, Nocona and Kristen Thompson, Bowie; grandchildren, C.J. Gerlach, Chelsie Gerlach, Kaylea Thompson, Jarrett Thompson, Wyatt Thompson and Wade Thompson; nephew, Chip Chandler and wife Tammy, Bowie; and niece, Misty Allison and husband Craig, Vashti.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

