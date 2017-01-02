May 9, 1924 – January 22, 2017

BOWIE – Jane Ladell Walker, 92, passed away Jan. 22, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Jane was born May 9,1924 in Scottsdale, AZ to Newt and Addie (Bobbitt) Bradshaw. She graduated from Nocona High School. Jane married Kenneth Walker in Nocona. She followed Kenneth during his Army career in California and Texas during WWII.

Later they joined her family in California and she worked as a bookkeeper for her father’s farming business. In 1955, they made their home in Bowie. During her retirement years, Jane and Kenneth traveled throughout the United States and Canada.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Newt and Addie Bradshaw; husband, Kenneth Walker; daughter, Barbara Miller and husband Danny; and granddaughter, Jayna Phillips.

Jane is survived by her son, David Walker and wife Sandra, Dallas; granddaughter, Amber Walker, Bowie; grandsons, Jeremy Walker, Lewisville, and Chris Miller and wife Robin, Decatur; great grandchildren, Sage Gossett, Faith Hamilton, Jaxon Hamilton, Jessica Walker, Sadie Walker, Lacye Phillips and Austin Phillips; great-great grandchildren, Lennon Phillips and Avery Miller; sister, Velma Godbey; and grandson-in-law, Jack Phillips.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

