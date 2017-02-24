Jerral Don (JD) Goff

July 15, 1935 – February 20, 2017

SAINT JO – Jerral Don (JD) Goff, 81, died Feb. 20, 2017 in Saint Jo, TX.

A visitation was from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at First Methodist Church in Saint Jo. Burial followed in Mountain Park Cemetery.

Goff was born on July 15, 1935 in Walters, OK to Jesse G. and Beulah (Blakeley) Goff. He graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1953 and went to work in the oilfield. Goff married Mary Kathryn Martin on Dec. 30, 1955.

Goff served a number of years on the Saint Jo ISD school board and many years as secretary-treasurer of Katy Rod and Gun Club, and a member of the fire department. He was a long time member of Jean’s Men’s Bible class.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie G. and Beulah (Blakely) Goff; and sons, Jerral Wayne Goff and Michael Gene Goff.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn (Martin) Goff, Saint Jo; son, Curtis Goff, Saint Jo; six grandchildren; one great grandson; sister, Jeanette Martin, Tow; one niece and one nephew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Saint Jo ISD Education Foundation, PO Box 116, Saint Jo, TX, 76265.

Arrangements were entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.