John “John Boy” Chesnut
July 25, 1959 – February 11, 2017
BOWIE – John “John Boy” Chesnut, 56, died Feb. 11, 2017 in Bowie, TX.
The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
He was born July 25, 1959 in Bowie to John Thomas and Glenda Faye (Haney) Chesnut.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Chesnut; and grandmother, Ruth Haney Dunaway.
He is survived by his mother, Glenda Haney Anderson, Chico; step-mother, Joan Lafferty Chesnut, Garber, OK; brother, Tony Lynn Chesnut, Crafton; sisters, Beverly Chesnut O’Dell, Chico, Sandra Chesnut Williams, Bridgeport and Judy Anderson, Chico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
