John “John Boy” Chesnut

July 25, 1959 – February 11, 2017

BOWIE – John “John Boy” Chesnut, 56, died Feb. 11, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

He was born July 25, 1959 in Bowie to John Thomas and Glenda Faye (Haney) Chesnut.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Chesnut; and grandmother, Ruth Haney Dunaway.

He is survived by his mother, Glenda Haney Anderson, Chico; step-mother, Joan Lafferty Chesnut, Garber, OK; brother, Tony Lynn Chesnut, Crafton; sisters, Beverly Chesnut O’Dell, Chico, Sandra Chesnut Williams, Bridgeport and Judy Anderson, Chico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.