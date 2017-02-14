Juanita Gonzalez

October 10, 1966 – February 12, 2017

FORESTBURG – Juanita Gonzalez, 50, died Feb. 12, 2017 in Forestburg, TX.

A rosary was at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 15, 2017 at the St. Williams Catholic Church in Montague. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Gonzalez was born Oct. 10, 1966 in Zaragoza, Cochuila, Mexico to Manuel and Antonia (Munoz) Ibarra. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Antonia Munoz Dominguez; and sister, Carmela Ibarra.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Gonzalez, Forestburg; sons, Juan Gonzalez Jr., Ismael Rivas, Jose Gonzalez and Fernando Gonzalez all of Forestburg; daughters, Liliana Gonzalez and Nancy Gonzalez, Forestburg; father, Manuel Ibarra, Gainesville; four grandchildren; sisters, Maria De La Luz Villarreal, Forestburg, Maria Concepcion Valdez, Mexico, Rosa Maria Rodriguez, Gainesville and Maria Guadalupe Ibarra, Mexico; brothers, Paz Ibarra, Alvord, Cipriano Ibarra, Bridgeport, Jose Manuel Ibarra, Mexico, Jesus Ibarra, Chico and Hector Javier Ibarra, Whitesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.