Nocona School Board Trustees began looking at procedures to become a “School of Innovation” for the upcoming school year during a special called meeting on Feb. 14.
Nocona High School Principal Stephenie Wright explained obtaining the designation will allow the district to be more flexible in its career and technical education department and with scheduling in the district. Read the full story in the weekend News.
NISD to pursue ‘School of Innovation’ designation
