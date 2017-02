Nocona High School choir and band students competed in the University Interscholastic League Solo and Ensemble contest in Sanger on Feb. 4 with three advancing to the state competition.

Choir students Karli Pendergraft and Valeria Perez earned a superior rating of one in the solo and ensemble contest.

Both performers advanced and will travel to Austin to compete in the state contest in May.

Read the full story in the weekend News.