Ruby Dell Presley

November 19, 1932 – February 12, 2017

LAS VEGAS – Ruby Dell Presley, 84, died Feb. 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

A visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Molsbee Chapel Church with the Rev. Dale Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Molsbee Chapel.

Presley was born Nov. 19, 1932 in Nocona to Buck Harrington and Vadar Harmon. She married Orris Presley on March 4, 1950 in Henrietta. She was affiliated with the Pink Ladies of Nocona Hospital, Molsbee Chapel Church of the Brethren and Bethel Baptist Church of Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, Mary Hill.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Presley, Las Vegas and Chris Presley, Florida; daughter, Beverly Monfore, Palmer, AK; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the Pink Ladies of the Nocona Hospital.