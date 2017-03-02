Volney Marion Hughes

May 7, 1954 – January 30, 2017

CORSICANA – Volney Marion Hughes, 62, passed away Jan. 30, 2017.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.

A service will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at That Church with Mike Howell and William Sanford officiating. Burial will follow at Hamilton-Beeman Cemetery.

He was born May 7, 1954 in Fort Worth to Volney Clyde Hughes and Emma Doris McHam Hughes. He served in the United States Army earning the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

He spent most of his life serving in the civil service. He was a fireman with the Retreat Fire Department, Mexia and Bowie Fire. He also worked with the Texas Youth Commission. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his loving wife and children. He also was a true blue cowboys fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Hughes; children, Jennifer Hughes, Quannah, Jessica Hess, Lewisville, Janice Allen and husband Michael, North Carolina, Stephanie Mays and husband Joe, Vallejo, CA, Danielle Strickland, Wichita Falls and Kevin Williams, Livingston; siblings, Sherry Webster, White Settlement and Johnny Hughes, Fort Worth; 10 grandchildren, Shae, Jaxon, Eva, Sean, Jasmine, Alexus, Gabriel, Sean Emory, Isabella and Gabriella; best friend, Byron Queen, Port Arthur, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com

Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.

Paid publication

Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home

1530 North 45th Street Corsicana, TX 75110 | 903-874-4774