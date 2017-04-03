Bowie City Council to stop ambulance runs outside the city limits by Oct. 1

By BARBARA GREEN

Anticipating serious budget revenue shortfalls in fiscal 2016-17, Bowie City Councilors took some dire steps Tuesday night to pare down expenses including eliminating ambulance runs outside the city limits.

It was a difficult few hours as the council debated significant expense cuts and directed the staff to return with recommendations and information within 45 days on some topics.

Before moving into specific topics, Mayor Larry Slack reviewed 11 pages of budget projections based on the first four months of fiscal 2016-17. He explained the current utility rates were established to allow a transfer of $1,830,000 from the utility fund to the general fund; however, the present budget has the transfer projected at $2.6 million by the end of the year.

Unless electric rates are raised

raised or city expenses decreased utility fund revenues will be short by $770,000 in generating the needed revenue for the general fund transfer said Slack.

Read the full story on this week’s meeting in the Saturday edition of The Bowie News. Also see the other department budget reviews approved by the council Tuesday.