Longtime thrift store manager set to retire this week

By BARBARA GREEN

The smiling face of Agnes Matthews Sewell has been welcoming volunteers and customers to the former Bowie Memorial Hospital Hospice Thrift Store and now Thrift Angels for the past 16 years.

This week at the age of 77 and in her second career as thrift store manager, she is calling it quits to retire. Her final day was Tuesday.

Agnes’ fellow workers invite all of her longtime customers and all her friends to a come-and-go reception in her honor from noon to 6 p.m. on March 3 at the thrift store.

The retiring manager reflects on her past 16 years at the thrift store and how important she feels it is to the community in the full feature in the mid-week News.