Montague VFD receives grant for brush truck

Texas A&M Forest Service awarded a grant to the Montague Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of a new brush truck.

The funding was through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

“We retired a 1965 brush truck that we built out ourselves,” said Montague Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Tommy Fenoglio. “It didn’t have all of the updates that this new truck has. We put a lot of time and thought into getting the right equipment that would allow the department to best serve the community.”

According to Fenoglio the new 2016, F550 brush truck has a 500-gallon poly tank, foam system and front bumper monitor.

A bumper monitor, water cannon, is designed to produce a water flow for firefighting while being operated from inside of the fire truck.

Read the full story in the weekend News.