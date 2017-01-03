Nocona ISD extends all principal contracts

Nocona Independent School District Trustees renewed all three principal contracts in a regular meeting on Feb. 20.

A Texas Academic Performance Report public hearing opened the first of three meetings of the night.

In a second special meeting, trustees named a committee that includes all three principals and a teacher from each campus to begin work on a local innovation plan. The committee will present the plan to board members in March as officials seek to make Nocona a District of Innovation.

Following an executive session of the regular meeting, the board voted to extend all principal contracts by one year.

Despite starting the year with new principals at each of the three campuses, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Gearheart said it was a quick and unanimous decision to extend the two-year contracts of Elementary Principal Rod Bailey, Middle School Principal Amy Murphey and High School Principal Stephenie Wright all by one year.

