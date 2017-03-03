Robert Elton Andress Sr.

July 8, 1931 – February 23, 2017

HOUSTON – Robert Elton (Bob) Andress Sr., 85, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2017 at Memorial City Herman Hospital in Houston, TX.

A funeral service was on Feb. 27 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Chapel in Houston.

Bob was born on July 8, 1931 in Wheeler, TX. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-1952, then became a certified public accountant for Gulf Oil, where he retired in the 1980s.

Bob and Jakie Banack were married on Nov. 6, 1953. Both were active members of Tallowood Baptist Church for 46 years. Bob was an avid sports lover and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete through the years. He was know for his military service, his love for his family and his faith in the Lord. All who knew Bob enjoyed his sense of humor and charming smile.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Kennedy Andress and Clara Hale Andress.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jakie Banack Andress; daughters, Robin Andress Corrigan and husband Ed, and Rori Kaye Whittlesey and husband Thomas; son, Robert Andress Jr. and wife Sandra; grandchilren, Paula Whittlesey, Krystiam and Myron Dunford, Germany, Sarah Ruth Whittlesey, Nicolas Andress and Carrie Whittlesey; brothers Leroy Andress and wife Katherine, and Milton Andress; sister, JoAnn Boyett and husband Jerry; brother in-law, Emerson Banack and wife Rosemarie; and many nieces and nephews.

